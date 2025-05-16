The Absolute Best Canopy Color For Top-Notch Garden Shading
Canopies, umbrellas, or similar tools are incredibly useful to have up in your yard. Not only do they offer a cool space with protection from the elements, but they block some of the worst UV radiation and even keep you warmer at certain times of the year, as long as you choose the right kind. While the type of material is important, the color you pick also plays a vital role in whether you stay cool, stay warm, or avoid a nasty sunburn. It doesn't matter if you're installing a professional shading system or a DIY solution for more shade when you don't want to plant trees in your yard; you need to know the right color to pick for the canopy. If you want a bit of protection from the sun and to feel cooler in the shade, the best colors are said to be a light blue or green.
However, these colors don't always fit into your color scheme and, depending on where you live, may not work all-year round. There are colors that are good and bad to have in your outdoor space, but it's more complicated when it comes to picking a sun shade. You can't just pick one to fit your yard's theme and your other furniture and call it good. When it comes to shade and UV protection, there is more to choosing the right color than just finding one you like. While all shades do provide some relief from the sun, they aren't all the same. Certain colors do a better job blocking the rays of the sun than others, while a few options have an advantage when it comes to keeping it cool.
While green and blue sun shades are the best, they might not work for everyone
Unfortunately, sun protection and cooling do not fully overlap, so when deciding which canopy is the best for your garden, you have to determine whether you are looking more for a product to protect you from harmful rays or to stave off the worst of the summer heat. Lighter colors reflect heat better, which means whites, light yellows, and oranges do the best job at keeping the shady parts of your yard actually cool. Even if you are sitting under them and are in the shade, you have the chance of getting a sunburn, as UV rays can pass through these colors. If you want to be able to enjoy going outside without having to lather up with sunscreen, you need darker shades like black, dark brown, and indigo, which block almost all UV rays. Unfortunately, dark colors tend to collect heat. This makes them great for winter. If you want a healthy balance, light greens and blues offer a healthy mix of both.
Generally, the best practice is to have two different shades. In the fall and winter, a darker shade is the better option, as it will protect you from direct sun and work to warm up whoever sits underneath. They also tend to last longer, as they don't stain as easily. Pick a lighter one for the summer, and just remember to wear sunscreen. They do still block some of the more harmful UV rays, and are light enough to keep the air temperature cooler. To stay extra cool in the summer, you can also pair your canopy with a trendy and budget-friendly alternative to installing a pool in your backyard so you can enjoy even the hottest of summer days.