The Absolute Best Canopy Color For Top-Notch Garden Shading

Canopies, umbrellas, or similar tools are incredibly useful to have up in your yard. Not only do they offer a cool space with protection from the elements, but they block some of the worst UV radiation and even keep you warmer at certain times of the year, as long as you choose the right kind. While the type of material is important, the color you pick also plays a vital role in whether you stay cool, stay warm, or avoid a nasty sunburn. It doesn't matter if you're installing a professional shading system or a DIY solution for more shade when you don't want to plant trees in your yard; you need to know the right color to pick for the canopy. If you want a bit of protection from the sun and to feel cooler in the shade, the best colors are said to be a light blue or green.

Advertisement

However, these colors don't always fit into your color scheme and, depending on where you live, may not work all-year round. There are colors that are good and bad to have in your outdoor space, but it's more complicated when it comes to picking a sun shade. You can't just pick one to fit your yard's theme and your other furniture and call it good. When it comes to shade and UV protection, there is more to choosing the right color than just finding one you like. While all shades do provide some relief from the sun, they aren't all the same. Certain colors do a better job blocking the rays of the sun than others, while a few options have an advantage when it comes to keeping it cool.