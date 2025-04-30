This Stunning Ground Cover Is The Perfect Addition To An Outdoor Rock Garden

If you're seeking a no-mow grass alternative to replace a traditional lawn, a rock garden is worth considering. In addition to saving you time by making mowing unnecessary, this type of landscaping conserves water. To add some plant life to a rock garden, consider 'Dragon's Blood' sedum (Sedum spurium), a variety of Caucasian stonecrop. This plucky succulent offers red buds and pink flowers that boost your yard's visual appeal, and it can handle intense sunlight, water shortages, and pollution. This textural plant's love of stony, sandy ground makes it a perfect fit for the terrain of a rockery. 'Dragon's Blood' has a creeping habit, spreading up to 2 feet wide but rarely growing taller than 6 inches. This makes it easy to use as a ground cover.

Though 'Dragon's Blood' welcomes desert-like dryness and can manage heat, it doesn't demand scorching temperatures. In fact, it will thrive as far north as USDA hardiness zone 3, where -30 degrees Fahrenheit isn't uncommon on the coldest nights of winter. This adaptable perennial is also content as far south as zone 9, which is considerably warmer. Though there are many types of sedum ground covers suitable for rock gardens, not all are hardy in such a wide range of growing zones.

'Dragon's Blood' will also bestow beauty upon your yard throughout the year. Its foliage is green with red edges until autumn, when it turns a deep crimson. Butterflies are likely to visit when its bunches of tiny flowers start blooming in the summer. As an added bonus, 'Dragon's Blood' is unlikely to be bothered by any deer or rabbits that visit your yard.

