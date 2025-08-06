Transform Your Backyard Into A Relaxing Oasis With A DIY Waterfall

Before you break ground on your waterfall, there are several factors to consider. For starters, be sure to double check that your land is on a slight incline. Building on flat ground can make construction trickier and put long-term strain on your pump. Choose a location with easy access to both water and electricity. If you're set on placing the project on the far end of your backyard, you can still make it work. Dig a trench to set up water and power lines and use the removed soil to terraform a makeshift slope. Just bear in mind that these complications will add time and expenses to your overall project. This is why it's important to outline your ideas before diving in, to ensure that your outdoor upgrade isn't a money-waster. You'll also want to ensure that you've got a pump suited to your design specs, as most pumps are rated for specific volumes of water.

Once you've got your placement worked out, begin by digging into the soil, and laying down a fabric underlayment and a waterproof tarp. This will retain your water as it flows through the pump and prevent jagged rocks from poking through. You'll want to dig roughly 18 inches into the soil to ensure that you have enough space. Include 6 inches between where you're placing your pump and the wall of the basin to allow ease of access for repairs and adjustments down the line as well. Once tarp is in place, drop in your water pump, as well as your power source for the project and some stabilizing material such as Aquascape AquaBlox or milk crates. Finally, cover everything with your weed liner before stacking river stones or flagstones to create the base.