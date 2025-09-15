Deer-Resistant Plants You'll Definitely Want In Your Garden

Deer are lovely creatures, but left unfettered, they can do some damage to your garden. If you're lucky enough to live in an area where these charming herbivores roam, you may need some tips to keep them out of your beds humanely and naturally. Unless your area is going through a drought, these animals are pretty selective grazers that prefer specific plants like daylilies and honeysuckle, so planting things that turn them off is one easy approach. It's important to note that, while deer tend to avoid vegetation with hairy leaves and poignant odors, under the right food-scarce conditions, they may decide to nibble on a few of your deer-resistant staples.

Even if you're a novice gardener, you may want to add a few graze-curbing plants to beautify and colorize your beds. Many of our picks serve other terrific purposes as well, from a long-lasting bouquet to a bold culinary seasoning. All you need to set you up for success is our guide and an understanding of your area's plant hardiness zone. So, if you want to critter-proof your yard as best you can, ditch the repellent spray from your local garden center, and take advantage of these ten deer resistant plants you can grow yourself.