Spice Up Your Lawn With A Budget-Friendly DIY Path

Whether you're a new homeowner wanting to make your mark on a fresh space or just looking for a project to beautify your yard and add value to your home, you may be on the hunt for simple, effective, and relatively inexpensive walking path ideas. Luckily, there are numerous ways to lay down an attractive pathway that won't require you to shell out thousands of dollars to a local stonemason. One such DIY path design calls for repurposing tree rounds to create a lavish yet rustic garden path. If you happen to have access to a number of stumps, branches, or wood slices, this would be the ideal construction to beautify your garden, as it utilizes natural elements of your surroundings and allows you to return the wood to nature in an aesthetically pleasing design.

Do your homework regarding what kinds of wood you're using. For instance, if you'd like your path to last for many years, you may want to opt for teak, mahogany, or ipe wood. These hardwood surfaces are known for their natural resistance to rot and decay, making them ideal to survive the tumultuous outdoor elements. Of course, if you're looking for a budget-friendly option, you can always stick to the less expensive softwoods like cypress, pine, and cedar. These wood types should hold steady for at least a few years as long as you treat them with an appropriate sealant.