Spice Up Your Lawn With A Budget-Friendly DIY Path
Whether you're a new homeowner wanting to make your mark on a fresh space or just looking for a project to beautify your yard and add value to your home, you may be on the hunt for simple, effective, and relatively inexpensive walking path ideas. Luckily, there are numerous ways to lay down an attractive pathway that won't require you to shell out thousands of dollars to a local stonemason. One such DIY path design calls for repurposing tree rounds to create a lavish yet rustic garden path. If you happen to have access to a number of stumps, branches, or wood slices, this would be the ideal construction to beautify your garden, as it utilizes natural elements of your surroundings and allows you to return the wood to nature in an aesthetically pleasing design.
Do your homework regarding what kinds of wood you're using. For instance, if you'd like your path to last for many years, you may want to opt for teak, mahogany, or ipe wood. These hardwood surfaces are known for their natural resistance to rot and decay, making them ideal to survive the tumultuous outdoor elements. Of course, if you're looking for a budget-friendly option, you can always stick to the less expensive softwoods like cypress, pine, and cedar. These wood types should hold steady for at least a few years as long as you treat them with an appropriate sealant.
How to lay down your own wood slice pathway
@blossomandbranchfarm
Scroll down for tips! I’ve posted this one before but many of you are new and have asked about our wood slice pathway! We get many comments on this path, and the good news is it is easy to do! The downside (though not a downside for me) is it is temporary (unless you set it into concrete and seal with epoxy). Because I often change my garden layout I didn’t want anything too permanent and I wanted to make sure I could compost the materials when done, plus we already had lots of wood around so wood slices fit the bill perfectly!! A few tips: If you’re going to try it, I’d recommend sealing your wood slices first (we use a nontoxic, food-safe product called tried and true, it’s in our tools linked in bio). Ground prep is key here so try to level the ground and compact before putting down sand and cut your wood slices as consistently as possible! Once we finally thaw we will update with how it’s looking after winter (one year later)! If you’re in cool and wet areas, this could get slippery, but we haven’t had any issues in my dry climate. ❤️ Tag someone you want to try this with! #diy #gardenhack #gardenpath #gardentok #woodslicepath #diygarden #garden #backyard #landscape #urbanfarm #backyardgarden #farmyouryard #cheapgardening #gardenideas #gardendesign #naturalmaterials #sustainablegarden #sustainable♬ original sound - Helena Rose
Before you begin laying down your materials, perform some basic techniques to prepare the area for your new path. Level and compact the ground using a shovel or plate compactor. Put down a layer of sand to keep your walkway sturdy. You may also need to use some lawn edging ideas. If you're using softwood, treat your slices before laying them down in order to prevent rot and ensure that they hold up against the weather. Your treatment will largely depend on your specific materials, though most softwoods look great with a layer of beeswax and linseed oil. Of course, if you live in an area with more extreme weather conditions, it may be prudent to skip the beeswax and go straight for an industrial alternative.
Next, arrange your wood slices in a perfectly-aligned pattern, a tight helix of stepping spaces, or a unique aesthetic design. When everything is in place, cover the whole affair with another layer of sand to fill in any gaps, using a large broom to push it between the wood slices. This is an important step, as doing so will prevent tripping hazards and fend off weed growth. Finally, adorn the sides with a variety of plants, pillars, or DIY light-up logs. Bear in mind that this path may not be a permanent structure, especially if you're going for a low-cost sealant from your local department store. Still, if everything is done right and the weather cooperates, you should be able to squeeze at least a few years out of your new path.