Maximize Your Outdoor Garden Space On A Budget With A Must-Try Trellis DIY

One of the challenges of backyard gardening is finding space to grow your plants, so they aren't competing for nutrients, sunlight, and water. One way to maximize the space you have is by using trellises. Plants naturally try to grow upward toward the sun, and trellises allow them to grow even higher instead of spreading across the ground. The word "trellis" comes from the French word for latticework, "trelliage." They originated in the French countryside, but the popularity of these structures grew in the 17th century when King Louis XIV had them built at Versailles. There is no need for you to employ a royal architect for your garden trellis, because they are affordable and easy to make with materials that you can buy at your local hardware store.

Growing vegetable plants on trellises is a smart idea because the trellis helps keep blooms and fruit off the ground, where they gets exposed to rot and insects. Pole beans grow about 6 feet tall and thrive on trellises, but not all vegetable plants will grow on trellises, so confirm that what you are purchasing is considered a climbing plant. Various flower species also climb and will add a colorful aesthetic to your backyard. For something sweet and fragrant, honeysuckle is a perennial plant you can plant once and it will never leave. Petunias, especially tidal wave petunias, are a popular climbing flower because they are a plant that will repel pests naturally. The great thing is, you don't have to spend a lot on a trellis. In fact, there's an easy DIY using a bit of scrap lumber and twine.

