DIY Concrete Garden Cobblestones With These Helpful Tips

Whether improving your backyard or garden, a cobblestone path is one way to update and add serious value to your home. But instead of buying the cobblestones, there's an easy and inexpensive way to make them yourself. Simply fill sealable bags with concrete mixture, then line your path or patio with the bags. Let them dry overnight before cutting open the bags and removing them. When complete, you'll have beautiful cobblestones that you made yourself.

Concrete is a great option for a material to make DIY cobblestones. It's long-lasting, weather-resistant, and inexpensive. In fact, it's the best patio material for tight budgets. Plus, concrete is easy to work with and can be customized to resemble pricier brick or stone, making it an aesthetically-pleasing choice. Using concrete along with a few additional common household and building materials, you can easily DIY your own path or patio.

Before making your cobblestones, you'll have to clear the area you intend to add cobblestones to. Gather garden tools, such as a weed puller, a rake, and a tamper. In addition to a concrete mix such as Quikrete, you'll need a bucket, a tool to combine the concrete mix and water, a trowel to scoop it into the bags, and sealable bags, like Ziploc® Quart Food Storage Freezer Bags. You'll also need sand, a utility knife, a small shovel, and a broom.

