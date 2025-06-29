Is Walmart's Budget-Friendly Storage Shed Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Are Saying

If you've ever cleaned out your garage, maybe to fit a car, and couldn't quite find enough space for everything, you've probably considered adding a shed in your backyard. A shed is a great option because it concentrates all of your lawn care, gardening, and other outdoor tools in one place, so things are easy to find when you need them and out of the way when you don't. However, sheds can very expensive. With materials and labor, the average cost is about $4,500. While sheds are an outdoor update that will add serious value to your home, the cost simply isn't worth it for a lot of people. That's why Walmart has an affordable option you can install yourself in one afternoon.

The Seizeen storage shed at Walmart sells for about $230, down from its original price of $380 as of this writing. This version is 2.4 feet high and 2.5 feet wide by 4.6 feet long, making it the smallest of five options. It is made of weather-resistant resin, so you won't have to worry about your birdseed getting wet. You can open it from the doors in the front or the top lid, which is equipped with a hydraulic gas spring for easier movement. The material is resistant to UV rays, and the lid can bear a 300-pound load, so heavy snow won't cave it in. The 65-pound item will arrive in pieces and can be assembled relatively quickly.