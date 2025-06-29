Is Walmart's Budget-Friendly Storage Shed Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Are Saying
If you've ever cleaned out your garage, maybe to fit a car, and couldn't quite find enough space for everything, you've probably considered adding a shed in your backyard. A shed is a great option because it concentrates all of your lawn care, gardening, and other outdoor tools in one place, so things are easy to find when you need them and out of the way when you don't. However, sheds can very expensive. With materials and labor, the average cost is about $4,500. While sheds are an outdoor update that will add serious value to your home, the cost simply isn't worth it for a lot of people. That's why Walmart has an affordable option you can install yourself in one afternoon.
The Seizeen storage shed at Walmart sells for about $230, down from its original price of $380 as of this writing. This version is 2.4 feet high and 2.5 feet wide by 4.6 feet long, making it the smallest of five options. It is made of weather-resistant resin, so you won't have to worry about your birdseed getting wet. You can open it from the doors in the front or the top lid, which is equipped with a hydraulic gas spring for easier movement. The material is resistant to UV rays, and the lid can bear a 300-pound load, so heavy snow won't cave it in. The 65-pound item will arrive in pieces and can be assembled relatively quickly.
What's special about the Seizeen storage shed?
We read hundreds of reviews to get a sense of how people feel about this product. Overwhelmingly, the reviews were positive, with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars and a little over 300 reviews. Customers usually found that the shed met their expectations, was easy to assemble, and arrived on time. "The Seizeen Storage Shed is by far the best constructed shed for the price," one reviewer identified as a Radames wrote. "Overall, I would highly recommend their service for the quality, communications, and the speed of the delivery to my home."
There are also plenty of uses beyond storing push mowers and hedge trimmers. If you have a pool, use the shed to store floats, children's life jackets, and water guns. If the garage is cluttered with athletic gear, you can fill your new shed with rackets, lacrosse sticks, and soccer balls. If you need a place to keep your tools, you can put hooks on the walls to hang them.
Things to keep in mind before purchasing
Not all reviewers were satisfied with the Seizeen storage shed. Some customers wrote that pieces were missing when the product arrived. Other reviewers also said that the quality did not live up to what was advertised. "There are large gaps around the doors (because they are crooked) making me think water will in fact get in. It does not feel sturdy," according to an anonymous reviewer. One reviewer noted that the shed did not stand up well to heavy wind, and another customer recommended building a wooden frame to secure it to the ground. In fact, a secure shed is a simple way to protect your outdoor space during a storm. Some reviewers also said that the product was not large enough to store a lawn mower, with Billy saying "you might be about to fit a toy lawnmower in it."
Reviewers also noted that it takes two sets of hands and several hours to assemble the shed, which still beats out building a shed from scratch. The product comes with all the tools necessary to assemble it, including gloves, screws, and a screw driver. The instruction manual includes photographs of each assembly step. If you're interested in shopping around for other options, Costco also has a versatile DIY shed, though the similar Lifetime vertical storage shed is larger and more expensive.