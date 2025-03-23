Simple Tricks And Ideas That'll Add More Privacy To Your Backyard
It is a long established tradition that backyards are places of sanctuary where we garden, entertain, or simply relax. They are places where we can enjoy some peace and quiet, away from the prying eyes of potentially aggravating neighbors. They are places where we can have company, or enjoy a romantic evening beside a good fire pit. However, depending on where you live, private backyards are becoming a rarity.
Increasingly populated suburbs are making backyards become less private. While there are many people who don't mind living so close together, everyone wants at least a little bit of privacy when it comes to their backyards. No one wants to be unwelcoming, but having some space for peace and quiet is much needed in today's busy world. It helps us feel like our home is our own, regardless of how many neighbors we have nearby.
The question then becomes, how exactly can we add more privacy to our backyard? Fence installations can be expensive and complicated if you live in an HOA with strict rules. What you can do instead is follow these simple tricks and ideas that will creatively add more privacy to your backyard.
Get creative with grasses
Not every backyard is meant to have a fence. Some are more open. Others just don't have the room. In cases like this, planting various types of tall grasses will actually create low-profile, low-maintenance privacy screens that simultaneously add a great deal of beauty for your backyard. Obviously, where you live will determine what kind of grasses you can plant. Much also depends on whether your yard gets a lot of sun, or is overly shady. However, there are a few varieties of ornamental tall grass that will work well in multiple environments.
Most ornamental grasses average between 2 to 4 feet tall, with some varieties, like sun-loving pampas grass, growing in excess of 12 feet. This variety will work very well if you're looking for full-scale privacy. However, if you're looking for a grass that is somewhat less dramatic, then something like switchgrass, feather reeds, or pink muhly grass (which is highly adaptable to various soils) will add just enough height to yield privacy without being overbearing.
Most ornamental grasses are perennials that require minimal watering and maintenance. However, you should be in the habit of cutting the grasses back once a year for their health. The time frame of this will depend on the type of grass and where you live, but typically the grasses are cut back in late winter or early spring for optimal warm weather growing.
Plant a green fence
If you are someone who prefers the sight of greenery over wood or metal, but still values the privacy a good fence brings, then you'll want to consider creating a green fence for your backyard. Much like the aforementioned ornamental grasses, a green fence is a natural alternative to a wood or metal fence. A classic green fence will be created using hedges, most of which will create an excellent amount of privacy with relatively low input for maintenance.
When it comes to hedges that provide privacy, nothing beats an arborvitae. These fast-growing members of the cypress family can grow enormously tall depending on the variety. American arborvitae is the most common in the United States. It can grow between 40 to 60 feet tall when fully matured, and have a spread of up to 15 feet. So, make sure you measure out your borders before you buy and plant arborvitae. You don't need many to create sufficient privacy.
Other types of privacy hedges include American boxwood, skip laurel, hicks yew, and juniper skyrocket tree. Just keep in mind that overly landscaped yards can actually be a waste of money and put off potential buyers of your property. One or two well managed hedgerows, however, are more than acceptable and will actually serve as excellent habitats for wildlife.
Build a hanging screen or drapes
If you are someone who loves to DIY, there are tons of outdoor upgrades you can make to your backyard without spending too much money. Transform a dingy tire into a scenic garden pond, or build an outdoor table with supplies from Dollar Tree. You can apply this same kind of creative DIY mindset to adding privacy to your backyard by building hanging screens or privacy drapes.
These really work best if you have an established seating area like a porch or patio that you want to keep private. If you have some old cloth or drapes at your disposal, you can very easily hang them around your seating area by building a simple frame. If you have a covered porch, you can simply tack them to your pre-existing screens or pergola.
Wood pallets are another great option for DIY building projects. You can find them for free if you look hard enough. If you find several that are in good condition, you can reassemble them into makeshift privacy screens for your patio. You can also add a flash of color by painting the screens, or just leaving them as the bare wood. They are also excellent conduits for hanging plants or string lights.
Use vintage signage
This is an excellent option for anyone who loves to attend antiques fairs or flea markets. There is something about vintage advertising signs that make them highly appealing. Sure, they were designed to be looked at, but there is a special level of uniqueness to a yard that can incorporate vintage signage as part of its decor. We've all seen the garages loaded up with vintage gas station signs. Why can't you do something similar to your backyard?
You can certainly nail up some signs along your fence to add a bit of nostalgia and panache to your backyard. You could also get more creative. Remember the privacy screen idea we just talked about? Why not use some of the vintage signs you've collected to make one? One or two strategically placed signs aren't just going to provide privacy, they're also going to be easy to look at.
Search for larger wooden or metal signs that take up a decent amount of space. Rectangular or square signs will be the easiest to place. Circles or triangles are a little more difficult, but can certainly create a more intriguing sight.
Add color and privacy with flowers and vines
If your backyard has a fence, you're already a good way towards improving its privacy. However, if your fence is looking a little bland, or is a little too low to your liking, you have plenty of options to improve it. Yes, you could plant hedges to grow a green fence like we mentioned earlier. But if you're looking for something a little more colorful, why not consider adding color and privacy with flowers and vines?
There are plenty of fast growing, colorful flowers that are going to add an excellent amount of vibrancy to your yard. Climbing roses, hydrangeas, and wisteria will bring flashes of blue, white, purple, pink, and orange. Their leaves will also open out to cover up any open spaces that may be preventing your yard from gaining additional privacy. Just remember to keep your climbing plants from going crazy by using inexpensive zip ties to keep them from growing too wild.
Another great option will be to use evergreen vines to create privacy. These vines grow thick and wild, providing excellent coverage where you need it most. Trumpet vines, Virginia creeper, honeysuckle, and even hops are great, fragrant, and beautiful options that will add privacy and class to your backyard. Hops are also an excellent option if you fancy becoming a home brewer — just saying.
Build a portable privacy screen
Now, there are many suburban neighborhoods whose yards don't have room for any of the options we've discussed so far. Thankfully, there are still ways homeowners of smaller suburban lots can increase the privacy of their backyards. Freestanding, and portable, outdoor privacy screens are an excellent, low-impact, and affordable option for people working with minimal yard space.
You could always go scavenging for a portable privacy screen at antiques shows or flea markets. Just make sure that they are made from materials that will withstand the elements. Think wood, wicker, metal, or plastic. Keeping your portable privacy screen safely stored away indoors when not in use will increase its longevity.
Another great option would be to build one yourself. If you've got PVC pipes, some drapery, and some connecting hardware, you can build a portable privacy screen that you can move to different parts of your property. It's an excellent alternative to something permanent, which you might not be able to build with limited space to HOA restrictions.
Repurpose some old windows
If you've ever driven by some free windows on the side of the road and wondered what you could use those for, we have a few ideas. There are a lot of gardeners who are transforming old windows into tremendous, DIY greenhouses. You can take this idea to another level by incorporating some old windows into your yard for additional privacy.
Here's one way you could go about it: build a few small, wooden frames to hold the windows. Take a little bit of paint to darken the glass slightly. Then arrange the window frames around your porch to add some privacy. This is a great option because it does not disrupt airflow, while also providing shade from the sun or nosy neighbors.
Another option is to build a whole wall of frosted windows in lieu of a fence or privacy screen. Build it along the side of your yard or patio that requires the most privacy. But, you can get creative and see what works for your space.
Add value and privacy with an outdoor fireplace
Everyone loves a good fire pit. It is actually one of those outdoor upgrades that adds serious value to your home and brings people together for fun evenings out by the fire. The thing about a fire pit though is that, as they are most commonly built, they don't add much privacy to your home. More often than not, the fire pit is what is requiring privacy, not creating it. This is why, in order to get the most privacy out of this outdoor upgrade, you need to build a fireplace instead of a pit.
Building a masonry fireplace out of stone or brick is obviously not going to be the simplest option in the world. They require a good deal of engineering in order to get built properly. However, if you are someone who likes a challenge and can source building materials cheaply or for free, this would be an excellent way to flex your skills and create a truly spectacular space. Just make sure you are in compliance with any HOA restrictions and local building codes.
The privacy element comes from the fact that the masonry itself is large and takes up considerable space. You could build one to fill a void space that sees into a neighbor's yard. You could also add a half wall to make the fireplace seem like more of its own space. However you do this, you'll end up with a great addition to your yard that will get excellent use and provide considerable privacy.
Build a single wall for your pergola
Pergolas are another one of those excellent outdoor upgrades that is going to add value and get tremendous amounts of use. If your backyard is relatively private, then a classic, open air pergola is going to fit perfectly. But if you have one that is attached to your deck or patio, and is a little too close to your neighbors yard for your liking, consider building a single wall to make the space more enclosed.
You can use any kind of material to construct this wall out of. Our recommendation would be to use a material that either matches or compliments the material the pergola is made out of. Since many are made of wood or composite materials, consider using wood pallets or polyurethane sheets to construct the single wall. You can add a single wall to your pergola with some simple hardware and connecting pieces.
Build it on the side of your pergola that is closest to your neighbor's yard. It will provide enough of an illusion of privacy to make you feel more comfortable. And, it will cost much less than converting a deck into a walled-in porch.
Build a vertical garden
Vertical gardens, also called plant walls, are a stunning addition to your backyard. They can easily fill up empty, or patchy spaces while also providing some much needed color to your yard. Depending on what you grow, you could even get some fresh produce out of the deal. But, if you're looking for a more low maintenance alternative that is going to fill space, ornamental plants are the way to go.
Building a plant wall for your yard doesn't have to be complicated. You use wood from spare pallets, window boxes, sections of bamboo, plant pockets, or even terracotta pots to hang plants from on your wall or fence. The greenery itself will fill up any empty spaces you want to have covered.
If you need to build one from scratch, you can use the same spare pallets, or other types of wood to create the wall or fence the plants will hang from. It's an easy, affordable way to bring some color and privacy to your backyard. They are also an excellent option for those who don't have a lot of space to work with.
Construct a fence
Yes, we did say at the beginning that getting a fence installed would be expensive and complicated. However, if your backyard has no privacy barriers whatsoever, the fastest, most surefire way to get some is to build a fence. There is no more effective solution to the backyard privacy conundrum. The question is, will you hire out or DIY?
The more expensive option would be to hire it out. According to Angi, your average U.S. homeowner spends $3,218 on a professional fence installation. This price goes up or down depending on the size of your yard. Depending on your budget and the type of material you go with, this is a perfectly good option to add excellent privacy to your backyard.
The more budget-friendly route would be to DIY your own fence. As we've seen throughout this list, there are plenty of affordable, repurposed materials that you can use to construct your fence. Plus, doing it DIY means you can get creative and incorporate some of these fun, simple, and clever ideas to bring loads of privacy to your backyard.