DIY A Garden Fountain On A Budget With Two Simple Items

Sensory gardens invite you to experience the world through all five senses. One of the reasons gardening is good for your health is that it encourages you to relax and live in the moment. With a little imagination, you can create the sensory garden of your dreams using a simple DIY fountain. Adding a fountain to your garden amplifies the space's ability to inspire meditation and contemplation through sound. But even if you're not looking to add more substance to a sensory garden, a water feature has the ability to elevate your outdoor space for entertaining gatherings and parties. If your garden is missing a final touch, consider using this easy DIY to craft a fountain for everyone who visits your garden to enjoy.

This straightforward, yet effective, fountain comes to life with just two items. You will need to find some type of receptacle to fill with water. You can be as creative as you want with this piece of your fountain. The type of fountain you choose will ultimately influence the overall character of your garden. For example, a large ceramic pot filled with river rocks will lend your outdoor space a calm, serene feel. A bright metal bowl, in copper or brass, would give your garden a bolder look. The second item you need to pull together this fountain is a solar fountain water pump. You can find solar fountain water pumps on Amazon, like this Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump for $19.99.