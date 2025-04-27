DIY A Garden Fountain On A Budget With Two Simple Items
Sensory gardens invite you to experience the world through all five senses. One of the reasons gardening is good for your health is that it encourages you to relax and live in the moment. With a little imagination, you can create the sensory garden of your dreams using a simple DIY fountain. Adding a fountain to your garden amplifies the space's ability to inspire meditation and contemplation through sound. But even if you're not looking to add more substance to a sensory garden, a water feature has the ability to elevate your outdoor space for entertaining gatherings and parties. If your garden is missing a final touch, consider using this easy DIY to craft a fountain for everyone who visits your garden to enjoy.
This straightforward, yet effective, fountain comes to life with just two items. You will need to find some type of receptacle to fill with water. You can be as creative as you want with this piece of your fountain. The type of fountain you choose will ultimately influence the overall character of your garden. For example, a large ceramic pot filled with river rocks will lend your outdoor space a calm, serene feel. A bright metal bowl, in copper or brass, would give your garden a bolder look. The second item you need to pull together this fountain is a solar fountain water pump. You can find solar fountain water pumps on Amazon, like this Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump for $19.99.
Crafting a fountain for the ultimate sensory garden
@julie.thedesigntwins
Shop l!nk in b!0 or hand copy l!nk below https://amzlink.to/az08Hc5QZ2Cyl I finally have a fountain, well 2, in my backyard. And I can’t believe how easy it was. I bought this concrete planter (on Amazon of course), turned it upside down to make it a pedestal, added some charcoal paint to the “bottom”. Then I added this garden bowl, filled it with water, and added this solar fountain. I lit it up the column with a couple spotlights. I also made a simpler version on my coffee table. They look gorgeous day and night. Everything is l!nked im b!0. XO ~ Julie #fountain #diyprojects #backyardgarden #amazonfinds #amazonfavorites #amazonhome #amazon♬ Happy - AlexRockBeat
Once you have your supplies, this DIY fountain comes together quickly. Make sure you have a spot picked out for the final location. On TikTok, @julie.thedesigntwins highlights two options for a garden fountain, including one set out in the landscaping in a basin resting on a stone pillar. She sets her containers in place before filling them with water. After adding water to your fountain it will be difficult to move into place. After finding a location, assembling the fountain takes a few minutes. Just add water to fill your fountain basin, insert the solar water pump, and sit back and enjoy.
Bringing a water feature to your garden is a great outdoor update to add serious value to your home. To make this type of garden fountain truly stand out, consider utilizing a brightly-colored pot for the main part of the fountain or paint a container to suit your current garden design. A budget fountain that doesn't require electricity is also a good way to reimagine your garden space without a lot of work. If you're trying to create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard with ideas from the Property Brothers, this garden fountain is both low-maintenance and excellent for inspiring tranquility and peace.