Fruit Trees You Can Grow In Pots If Space Is Tight In Your Yard Or Garden

Planting a fruit tree is one of the best ways to attract bees to your garden. When they visit, they're likely to pollinate a range of nearby flowers, including those that transform into berries, watermelons, and other treats. Many fruit trees can add visual interest to your landscape, too. For instance, Bing cherry trees (Prunus avium) produce fragrant white flowers in early spring, followed by plump red fruit in the summer. Growing fruit trees in your yard also lets you enjoy produce at peak freshness and freeze part of your crop for later, taking a bite out of your grocery bill. The main challenge many would-be growers face is space. Though full-sized fruit trees need at least 18 feet in all directions to develop properly, having an orchard-sized property isn't a requirement for growing peaches, oranges, and other produce-aisle superstars. If you have a tiny yard or even just a patio, look for dwarf and semi-dwarf trees designed to thrive in containers.

In addition to fitting in small areas, potted trees can be moved from place to place. This is a huge benefit if you decide you'd like your tree to live somewhere else or threatening weather, like hail or high wind, is on the horizon. Plus, quite a few container-planted fruit trees are content indoors all winter in regions that experience frigid temperatures. In other words, it's possible to enjoy homegrown citrus fruits (usually more at home in Florida or California) in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and other states no one would describe as tropical.