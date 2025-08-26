How To Incorporate French-Inspired Landscaping Into Your Backyard Design

Wandering through a palace garden in France, you can't help but be charmed by the architectural layout, artistic design, and cultivated color palette. French gardens are the pinnacle of elegance, made for strolling on a summer afternoon while admiring the roses or sitting next to a reflecting pool on a wrought-iron bench with a bottle of Bordeaux. It might be overwhelming to think you could recreate the impact of the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris in your own garden, with perfectly manicured hedges, marble sculptures, and white gravel paths. But you certainly can incorporate some key French-inspired elements into your own backyard, such as stonework, a water feature, and plenty of old-world flowers.

There are two design paths to take on the road to creating your homegrown version of a French garden. A more formal garden will have a foundation of geometric shapes and angles, symmetrically laid garden beds with straight borders, plenty of hardscaping, and dramatic marble sculptures or oversized urns. A formal garden will also have green boxwood hedges, meticulously maintained in rectangular or even rounded shapes or topiaries. Flower beds will be laid out in perfect squares or rectangles, mirroring each other on either side of a stone or pea gravel path. Alternatively, a French country garden is a bit more rustic and lush. Outdoor benches and tables of vintage wrought iron can be nestled among shade-loving perennials, and climbing flowers can be planted to create layers of foliage.