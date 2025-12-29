Outdoor Upgrades You Should Consider Making During The Winter Months

Even the smallest touches can make a big impact on the overall look and feel of your yard, and one of the top ways to upgrade your outdoors spaces during the winter months is by putting a little light on the subject. During these dismally short, dark days when we want nothing more than to hunker down inside, lighting can add some irresistible magic to your outdoor spaces and there's really no limit to the warm and welcoming options here.

Use a few durable, weather-proof solar stakes to safely illuminate your pathways, hang festive lanterns on bare tree limbs, or add a Dollar Tree DIY solar light to tables in sitting areas. For a little atmosphere, wind twinkling fairy light strings around trees or birdbath columns to enjoy season after season. Not only does the right type of outdoor lighting add a touch of elegance to your outdoor spaces, but in the winter, this upgrade is a terrific way to accentuate your yard's focal points, like a slumbering sculpture or an otherwise dark flagpole waiting for spring.

With your plants bare of leaves and foliage, lighting installation is much easier and you don't need to worry about damaging stems, new growth, and flowers as you might during the growing season. Admittedly, putting in stakes or underground wiring could be difficult if the ground is frozen, however using a heat gun may help or you can just stick to string lights or lanterns to create your enchanting winter spectacle. Remember to opt for warm, white or yellow light as opposed to cool blues during wintertime and incorporate a layered approach with an array of different lighting sources to really set the mood.