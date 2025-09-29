Think Twice Before Pruning These Plants During The Winter Months

An untimely prune is one of the most common causes for hydrangeas not blooming. This is especially true for oakleaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea quercifolia), which develop the buds for next year's growth below its most recent flowers. In other words, those faded flowers and leggy stems that are so tempting to lop off with a pair of snips are, in fact, critical to protecting next year's bloom, especially in areas that experience bitter winters.

Even if you experience relatively mild winters, it's still worth holding off on pruning during the winter. In fact, regardless of your climate, not pruning when it's cold is one of the top winter care tips for hydrangeas. While the new growth may be able to survive a milder winter climate, they're unlikely to develop into flowers next year if you accidentally chop them off. Oakleaf hydrangeas are particularly intolerant to cold exposure and thrive in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 9. This hydrangea type blooms on growth established in the previous season, so accidental amputation of new growth is easily done.

The best thing you can do for your hydrangea is to prune them in summer, immediately after they've finished flowering. This affords you the chance to remove any dead or damaged wood, cut the bush back, and shape it to your liking — all before those precious new buds begin to form. And if you do experience particularly bitter winters, be sure to leave those spent flowerheads in place. When the temperatures start to drop, just add some mulch to the flower bed to protect it from the worst of the frosts, and then leave well alone!