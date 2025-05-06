Build A Raised Garden Bed On A Budget With This DIY Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gardening can benefit your health in all sorts of ways, and you can get started anytime. For many people, the biggest barriers are space, site preparation, and cost. Container gardening is an easy-start solution for new gardeners, and it doesn't require much space or cash. You can grow tomatoes in 5-gallon buckets filled with nutrient-rich soil, and many flowers are happy in large pots, window boxes, or wine crates you've transformed into outdoor planters. When you're ready for a slightly larger setup, consider making raised garden beds from plastic storage containers and outdoor chairs. This approach is ideal for growing fruits and vegetables, but you can adapt it to your needs. It's also a way to upcycle patio furniture that has seen better days, which saves you money and diverts these items from landfills.
To get started, measure the outdoor space you'd like to devote to gardening. This will tell you how many chairs to use. Then round up sturdy plastic storage bins and patio chairs. If you don't have chairs and bins on hand, you can get them for next to nothing at yard sales and thrift stores, such as the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. If you'd rather have them delivered to your door, search online retailers for products such as these Compamia Marina Plastic Patio Dining Chairs and Life Story 55-quart Stackable Plastic Storage Bins with Handles. You'll also need paint that's suitable for outdoor use. Discounted paint samples from home improvement stores are an inexpensive option. Or head to Amazon for a weather-resistant choice like Wolman Outdoor Furniture Paint. Choose colors that make your garden feel cheerful and welcoming.
Making a raised garden from patio chairs and storage bins
Before creating your colorful raised garden beds, hose down your chairs and bins to remove debris. After they've dried, give each chair a coat or two of paint. Then arrange the chairs in a pattern that's both practical and visually appealing. The YouTube channel Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy recommends a horseshoe formation to make watering a snap. The chairs can also be rearranged at a later date if you want to add a pest-deterring scarecrow or nesting boxes to attract bug-eating birds to your garden. This flexibility, along with the chairs' height, can also make the setup accessible to gardeners with mobility challenges.
Your next step is preparing the bins. Be sure to include drainage holes so water doesn't collect in the bottoms of the containers. Youtube channel Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy suggests drilling three holes in each tote, about an inch from the base, and watering your garden with the liquid that escapes. Once your drainage holes are ready to go, place a bin on each chair and a pail beneath the drainage holes. Set aside one bin for weed disposal and fill the others with a growing medium suitable for the plants you've selected.
If you're planting vegetables, try a container gardening mix such as FoxFarm Happy Frog Potting Soil or blend equal parts topsoil and compost. Another budget-friendly approach involves making compost in the bottom of each bin. Combine grass clippings and dried leaves with fruit and vegetable peels from your kitchen, then cover the melange with topsoil. As these materials break down, they'll release nutrients that nourish your plants.