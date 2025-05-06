Build A Raised Garden Bed On A Budget With This DIY Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gardening can benefit your health in all sorts of ways, and you can get started anytime. For many people, the biggest barriers are space, site preparation, and cost. Container gardening is an easy-start solution for new gardeners, and it doesn't require much space or cash. You can grow tomatoes in 5-gallon buckets filled with nutrient-rich soil, and many flowers are happy in large pots, window boxes, or wine crates you've transformed into outdoor planters. When you're ready for a slightly larger setup, consider making raised garden beds from plastic storage containers and outdoor chairs. This approach is ideal for growing fruits and vegetables, but you can adapt it to your needs. It's also a way to upcycle patio furniture that has seen better days, which saves you money and diverts these items from landfills.

To get started, measure the outdoor space you'd like to devote to gardening. This will tell you how many chairs to use. Then round up sturdy plastic storage bins and patio chairs. If you don't have chairs and bins on hand, you can get them for next to nothing at yard sales and thrift stores, such as the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. If you'd rather have them delivered to your door, search online retailers for products such as these Compamia Marina Plastic Patio Dining Chairs and Life Story 55-quart Stackable Plastic Storage Bins with Handles. You'll also need paint that's suitable for outdoor use. Discounted paint samples from home improvement stores are an inexpensive option. Or head to Amazon for a weather-resistant choice like Wolman Outdoor Furniture Paint. Choose colors that make your garden feel cheerful and welcoming.

