Salt Or Sand: Which Is The Best Option For Tackling Your Icy Driveway?

As winter settles in, virtually every portion of the U.S. and Canada will see freezing temperatures at some point over the course of the season. Regardless of how long freezing conditions last, the result can be a slippery driveway, as a layer of ice can form in just a few hours. As water ices and melts on driveways, it doesn't just make it treacherous for driving and walking, the cyclical freeze-and-thaw pattern can also cause damage such as cracks and potholes in your driveway. To combat the ice and slippery conditions, many people turn to either salt or sand. However, which is the best option for tackling your icy driveway? Turns out the answer could be either, neither, or both.

The first thing to understand when it comes to choosing between salt and ice to deal with an icy driveway is that each serves a different purpose and is effective in different conditions. Additionally, each has its own unique set of negative impacts on your lawn, garden, drainage, and/or infrastructure. With that in mind, the decision typically comes down to what you are trying to accomplish, what the prevailing weather may be, and what negative effects you are willing to accept. It also may come down to what is available at that particular moment, as each of these products can be in short supply when freezing weather is on the way. To that end, there are also alternatives to both which may be either more readily available or have more acceptable consequences.