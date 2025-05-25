Create A Simple Seed Starting Pot With This Common Household Scrap

Saying goodbye to winter is an exciting time of year for almost every gardener. Planning the garden layout, deciding what to grow, and starting your seeds are just a few of the activities enjoyed once the cold weather has passed. If you're ready to get your garden started, you can make ideal seed starter pots from toilet paper rolls. These readily available household items are inexpensive, easy to get, and provide a great biodegradable seedling pot that makes it easy to move the seedlings outdoors once they are ready to replant.

There are many benefits to starting your own seeds. A large variety of crops to choose from, earlier harvests, and healthier plants are just a few of the benefits you'll see from starting seedlings yourself. Another great benefit is being able to control the spacing of your plants when moving them outdoors to the garden, which avoids overcrowding (a common mistake beginning gardeners make).

Toilet paper rolls can become too moist in wet conditions and cause mold to develop which can kill your seedlings. Starting your plants indoors will help prevent this from happening. Mold can also develop by overwatering your seedlings, so if you take care to avoid this common mistake, your seedlings and toilet paper seed pots should be just fine! If you have never started your own seeds, don't let that deter you from trying. Once you do, you will be hooked!

