How To Choose The Best Type Of Mulch To Use In Your Winter Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter is not necessarily a time associated with gardening. However, whether you are cultivating cold-hardy crops, preparing your garden for the upcoming spring, or wanting to ensure cold-sensitive plants make it through the winter, mulching is a key task performed to protect and feed your winter garden space. When it comes to protecting your plants from snow and winter weather, it is important to know how to choose the best mulch types. In this case, what you want is an easily layered, organic mulch, that doesn't compact too much when wet.

The key to choosing the best mulch for your garden during the winter season is finding a material that is insulating, yet allows ample air flow. The need for mulch to serve as insulation is somewhat self-explanatory, as keeping the plant's root system warm during winter is often key to its survival. However, good airflow is equally important, as fine mulches like leaves or fine sawdust that compact when wet can actually suffocate plants, making them just as deadly as the winter weather.

Many garden experts recommend using a naturally decomposing mulch, known as organic mulch. As the mulch material decomposes, it will add nutrients to the soil. Secondly, unlike plastic sheeting or even whole cardboard, it will not need to be cleared in spring, since the mulch will continue to break down and nourish the soil. Among the materials that fit this bill are straw, leaves, pine needles, bark, wood chips, and rough sawdust. Choosing among these options often comes down to what fits your budget or is readily available: Many of them can be harvested from your lawn. However, if you do not have a ready supply of natural compost materials, you can order commercially available products such as Gardenera premium eucalyptus mulch.