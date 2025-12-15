DIY A Solar Light Centerpiece For Your Outdoor Table With These Dollar Tree Items

There's something wonderful about dining outside, whether it's a quiet weeknight dinner for two or a festive backyard BBQ with lots of friends and family. But if you don't have enough outdoor lighting, your table may be dark and uninviting once the sun sets. String lights can be expensive and tricky to hang if you don't have a well-placed outdoor outlet or a steady ladder, and open-flame torches can be messy and dangerous. Similar to this Dollar Tree lighting hack that adds style to your yard, a video from Liz Fenwick DIY shows how you can easily craft a handcrafted solar-powered centerpiece. The video shows how to make a practical table fixture using inexpensive solar lights from Dollar Tree, a piece of wood, and a small assortment of tools and supplies. These lights go on automatically at dusk, and you can easily move the centerpiece to where it's needed most.

An outdoor solar table lamp or string of solar-powered string lights would cost many times what you'll spend crafting this centerpiece, making it a thrifty and eco-friendly way to brighten your backyard. Before heading out for supplies, measure the table space you want to cover and determine how many lights you'll need. You'll need a piece of lumber for the base, your preferred stain and/or sealant, sandpaper and brushes, and a drill with spade bits or a hole saw attachment like the one used for our DIY bird house. Make sure you have an attachment that matches the width of the light supports, regular drill bits usually won't do. You can probably gather everything in one hardware store trip, and once you have these supplies this DIY will come together quickly into a practical, pretty solar light centerpiece.