Waterproof Or Weatherproof: Which Type Of Outdoor Lighting Is Right For Your Yard

When it comes to outdoor lighting, there are many factors a homeowner needs to consider. Lighting is more than just a visual aid, after all; it can also be a matter of health, safety, and accessibility. Outdoor lights are necessary for anyone who enjoys entertaining since a roaring bonfire can't be the only source of light for your garden parties and late-night gatherings.

Since the outside world is unshielded by structures, it's necessary to stock up on light fixtures and other accoutrement that are waterproof, weatherproof, or generally resistant to whatever weather patterns are most common in your area. When making these purchases, whether you're looking to light up a swimming pool or add elegant charm to your garden pathway, knowing the difference between waterproof and weatherproof materials is key since the outdoor lighting types are similar — but not quite the same.

In general, weatherproof lights are designed to handle varying degrees of rain, snow, and other detritus of the outdoors, letting them occasionally get soaked without shorting out. On the other hand, waterproof fixtures are designed to remain underwater at all times, like those you might use to light up the interior of your swimming pool or hot tub. While the terms are often used interchangeably, they represent a fairly wide gap between use cases. The fastest way to determine how a product functions best in this regard is to check its ingress protection rating. This rating, denoted by two digits, tells you how the light fares against water and other debris. The first digit covers solid objects, such as dust, on a scale of one to six. The second digit indicates water tolerance on a scale of one to nine. Higher numbers mean better protection.