13 Diy Fire Pit Ideas That'll Make Your Backyard The Talk Of The Neighborhood

As the only animals on the planet to have ever learned to make, use, and control fire, humans have an innate and evolutionary connection with it. In fact, over the course of hundreds of thousands of years, fire has helped to make us — well — human, contributing to the high-quality diet that, in turn, fueled our evolutionary increase in brain size. In other words, while fire is often much-maligned and should certainly be treated with caution, it's difficult to deny the primal way in which it can draw and hold our attention.

In the modern world, where fire is much less a requisite for our continued survival, its presence in our homes has become more akin to a luxury, its use extending well beyond the traditional hearths and stoves of our interiors. Having a fire outside can extend the hours during which you can enjoy your garden. It can provide an obvious gathering place for friends and family, warming those sitting around it, and even providing outdoor epicureans the chance to partake in a back-to-basics style of cooking.

Fortunately, you needn't spend a fortune to add a fire pit to your yard, provided you have access to appropriate fire-safe materials, and the tools and inclination to take on some home DIY. And since you're making it yourself, you have the opportunity to customize both it and the surrounding area to suit you and the way you plan to use it.