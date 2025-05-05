The One Important Step You Don't Want To Forget Before Bringing Seedlings Outdoors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've started seeds indoors for a springtime garden, it's important to ease them into outdoor living, which involves wind, rainstorms, weeds, and other challenges. One of the most crucial steps is readying your soil for incoming seedlings. This includes loosening it to help oxygen reach developing roots, measuring its nutrient levels to see if your garden is lacking nitrogen or other essentials, and amending it with compost if its structure, texture, or nutrient profile needs enhancing.

There are other ways to make your soil welcoming for its new residents, too. Removing weeds that are growing at the planting site keeps them from usurping seedlings' water, sunshine, and nutrients. It's also essential to water your seedlings consistently. If these vulnerable young plants don't get enough hydration, they're likely to experience shock that harms their growth — or even does them in. In general, the soil your seedlings call home should stay damp as they acclimate to their new environment. Misting them once a day is a good start, but monitor them to see if the soil is moist enough later in the day. They may need an additional drink of water. You should also water your seedlings before you move them to the garden and right after planting them outside. Try not to put them in the ground when temperatures are high and sunlight is especially intense, as this can overwhelm them.

