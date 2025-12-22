DIY Projects That'll Add Extra Privacy To Your Backyard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to overstate the value of privacy, especially when we're relaxing at home. Unfortunately, humans are naturally curious creatures, and if allowed to do so, many will happily peer through the pickets to see what their neighbors are getting up to. This isn't always a bad thing, and we're not for one second trying to say you have something to hide. It's just that such prying eyes can feel a touch invasive, and knowing that somebody is watching what you're up to can make it difficult to relax.

With this in mind, many homeowners find themselves seeking ways to make their yards, porches, and gardens more private. There are some obvious ways to achieve this, like installing tall fences. However, larger projects like this typically come with a matching price tag, especially if you add the cost of a professional installer onto the already-expensive bill for the materials. Don't worry, though. There are plenty of cost-effective ways to DIY a more private yard.

For example, you can easily add height to shorter walls with readily-available and — crucially — inexpensive items like shipping pallets and garden trellises. Those with a green thumb can train climbing plants or espalier-style trees to obscure neighborly views through loose-weave fences, and if you're feeling particularly crafty and dream of enjoying the sound of water in your garden oasis, it's entirely possible to turn an old glass table into a privacy fountain. Depending on your DIY skills, there are plenty of ways to close off your yard from the street.