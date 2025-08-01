Clever Methods For Adding Extra Privacy To Your Chain-Link Fence

Our first recommendation is to grow hedges, vines, and tall grasses along your fence. This not only serves as a natural aesthetic upgrade, but provides much-needed greenery to contrast the industrial feel of chain-link fencing. Your fence should prop up the plants, which in turn bloom each season, decorating your fence. Greenery also encourages pollinators such as bees and birds to spend time at your house, providing a healthy and thriving ecosystem.

Some of the best hedge plants to develop alongside a chain-link fence include the evergreen American boxwood, which can be trained to different heights and shapes, but grows tall. A more compact option is Japanese holly, which looks like boxwood, but is great for smaller fences (be aware it's considered invasive in some parts of the U.S.).

Against the fence itself, climbing vines work well to create partial or full privacy depending on the plant. Options include hardy kiwi, silver fleece vine, and purple leaved grape. Others, such as climbing hydrangea and honeysuckle provide colorful blooms, but do require more upkeep. Be sure to double-check which plants work best for your region, and reconsider destructive vines such as English ivy, which have recently been outlawed in certain jurisdictions for being too invasive. Likewise, if you opt for bunchgrass, look for species native to your area, as many invasive grasses can quickly grow out of control.

It should be noted that growing bushes along your fence requires additional maintenance. You'll need to trim back branches and leaves as they become unruly, treat plants for pests and fungus, and ensure that vines don't reach a size that could buckle, separate, or otherwise damage your original fence.