The Lush Evergreen Tree That'll Add Privacy To Your Yard In Record Time
There are many reasons to plant evergreens in your yard. They can provide interest and beautiful greenery when other plants are stark and bare, and they create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. And, of course, they are valued for the excellent screening they offer — a well-placed evergreen hedge or grouping of trees can shield your yard from the wind, block noise, and create a natural privacy fence, all while adding additional value and charm to your landscape.
However, not all evergreen trees are perfect for adding privacy. Take the eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis), native to the eastern United States, for example. This graceful, native tree can reach up to 70 feet in height and is admired for its soft, feathery foliage and stately form, yet it grows slowly — only 1 to 2 feet a year — making it a poor choice if you want quick coverage. In contrast, the eastern white pine (Pinus strobus) matures quickly and features exquisite soft, blue-green needles, but it naturally sheds its lower branches as it ages, leaving gaps at the base that limit its effectiveness as a natural privacy fence.
So, if you want to add a few trees to your yard to create a thick, year-round screen, you'll want to choose your evergreens carefully. If you're looking for a fast-growing evergreen that can create a beautiful privacy hedge, you can't go wrong with the Leyland cypress (Cupressocyparis x leylandii). Known for its impressive growth rate — up to 4 feet per year — this tree will allow you to establish a lush, living wall in surprisingly little time.
Grow a natural evergreen fence with the Leyland cypress
The Leyland cypress features soft, feathery needles in shades ranging from deep green to bluish-green, depending on the cultivar, and can eventually reach a towering 60 to 70 feet in height. Despite its grandeur, it isn't particularly fussy about soil and is relatively drought-tolerant once established. It grows best in USDA Hardiness Zones 6 to 10, ideally with 6 or more hours of full sun daily, although it can tolerate partial shade.
As a standalone tree, the Leyland cypress naturally develops into a tall, pyramidal shape, making it a stately accent evergreen. When planted in a row and pruned, however, this conifer becomes a dense, tidy privacy screen, perfect for blocking views of neighboring yards or busy streets. To maintain a neat hedge, you can safely trim them up to three times during the growing season.
For best results, plant Leyland cypress trees in fall or spring, avoiding the intense summer heat. Space them about 15 feet apart to allow for healthy root development of each tree. Be sure to position them a few feet inside your property line to avoid upsetting your neighbors — their branches can spread up to 20 feet. Dig holes as deep as their root balls and about three times as wide, then water them weekly with 4 to 10 gallons, adjusting based on soil moisture. Plant a few of these majestic beauties, and before long, your yard will feel like a perfect, green sanctuary.