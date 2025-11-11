The Lush Evergreen Tree That'll Add Privacy To Your Yard In Record Time

There are many reasons to plant evergreens in your yard. They can provide interest and beautiful greenery when other plants are stark and bare, and they create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. And, of course, they are valued for the excellent screening they offer — a well-placed evergreen hedge or grouping of trees can shield your yard from the wind, block noise, and create a natural privacy fence, all while adding additional value and charm to your landscape.

However, not all evergreen trees are perfect for adding privacy. Take the eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis), native to the eastern United States, for example. This graceful, native tree can reach up to 70 feet in height and is admired for its soft, feathery foliage and stately form, yet it grows slowly — only 1 to 2 feet a year — making it a poor choice if you want quick coverage. In contrast, the eastern white pine (Pinus strobus) matures quickly and features exquisite soft, blue-green needles, but it naturally sheds its lower branches as it ages, leaving gaps at the base that limit its effectiveness as a natural privacy fence.

So, if you want to add a few trees to your yard to create a thick, year-round screen, you'll want to choose your evergreens carefully. If you're looking for a fast-growing evergreen that can create a beautiful privacy hedge, you can't go wrong with the Leyland cypress (Cupressocyparis x leylandii). Known for its impressive growth rate — up to 4 feet per year — this tree will allow you to establish a lush, living wall in surprisingly little time.