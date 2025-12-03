11 Best Flowers For Planting In Pots And Containers

Pots and containers offer a superb alternative to planting in the ground. This is especially true in areas of your garden that have little or no soil, like wooden decks, concrete patios, and small, shallow gardens where space is limited. It's also a boon when you want to plant perennials that wouldn't otherwise survive the winter, or need to be moved around the yard as sun and shade patterns change. There are plenty of colorful flowers that can easily be grown in pots and planters, allowing you to add visual interest to otherwise neglected parts of your patio. You can even combine some species to help layer your planting scheme.

But before you go ahead and start choosing flowers to grow in your pots and planters, there are a few important considerations you should bear in mind. Which colors do you want to add to your space? Which times of the year do you want your garden to be flush with color? How much sun do your plants need, and are they particularly fussy about soil type? Finally, which hardiness zone do you live in?

Answering these questions will help discern the best flowers for pots in your garden. Don't worry — if you're stuck for inspiration, or don't know where to start your search, this guide will cover more than a few options that, depending on the conditions of your garden, can easily be grown in pots and planters.