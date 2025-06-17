How To DIY A Set Of Drop Cloth Curtains To Bring Privacy To Your Patio

First, pick the right canvas drop cloth for your space, such as the Chicago Canvas & Supply drop cloth that is available in various sizes. One drop cloth is used for each curtain panel, so you may need to pick up two or more for your space. Other supplies needed for this outdoor curtain DIY include galvanized pipes, clip rings, pipe straps, and screws. As for tools, you'll need a drill and drill bit. If you want to get extra crafty, you can spray paint your pipes and pipe straps before starting on this project for a uniform look or to match your décor.

With your materials secured, start with adjusting the security of your pipe straps, by first squeezing the opening of the straps closer together before flattening the brackets. This takes some of the hassle out of installation by allowing you to secure your straps to the galvanized pipe all at once. Before securing the second strap, add your clip rings so they are in the middle of the pipe. This next step is optional, but you can use exterior-use silicone to fill and cap off each end of the pipe to secure everything.

Next, attach your pipe and straps to the existing structure of your patio using the drill and screws. Whether you're drilling into metal or wood, you'll want to make sure you're practicing proper safety techniques, including wearing safety glasses. Once you're done with mounting, attach your drop cloths using the clips and enjoy the new privacy of your patio. If you want more color, consider dying the drop cloths, or decorating them with weather-resistant fabric paint, like Rust-Oleum outdoor fabric spray paint.

