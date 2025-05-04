Reconsider Planting These Fast-Growing Tree Varieties In Your Yard

Trees are a wonderful addition to any yard. Whether you are using them as ornamental privacy barriers or establishing a fruit orchard, having trees in your yard can add both beauty and function. Yet, the main issue many have with growing trees is that they can take an eternity to establish. We all remember the oak tree our parents planted when we were kids that took 20 years to actually grow to a substantial size. The instinct, then, would be to search for faster-growing trees. However, we would advise caution with this approach.

While there are plenty of fast-growing trees that will actually be beneficial for your yard, there are a higher number of varieties you might want to reconsider planting. From invasive tendencies, capacity for disease, weak wood, and potential toxins leaching from the roots, the trees on this list are ones that ought to either be avoided or planted with extreme care.

We'll be joined on this journey by Eva Monheim, Author of "Shrubs & Hedges," garden coach, educator, consultant, and co-creator of VEE — Verdant Earth Educators, LLC, and an instructor for the Professional Gardening Program at Longwood Gardens. Her expert insights will provide a better understanding of why trees grow faster than others, which ones to avoid, and fast-growing alternatives that can lead to a healthier yard.

