A DIY Deck Upgrade That'll Add Privacy Without Blocking Any Natural Light
Your back deck offers a plethora of benefits that include providing a place for you to sit and keep an eye on the kids and pets while they play, increasing your living and entertaining space, and giving you an area to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. If you live in a neighborhood where the houses are close together, your back deck may not have as much privacy as you would like. There are many simple tips and tricks to add more privacy to your backyard, including one upgrade that ensures solitude without taking away natural light. That upgrade is a garden lattice.
There are several ways to add a garden lattice to your deck. All of these methods revolve around a visual feature that will stand out and improve the look of your backyard. Lattice typically comes in two common materials: wood and vinyl. There are benefits and drawbacks to both materials. Wood lattice is good for short-term projects and can be painted virtually any color. If you are looking for a long-term home improvement that people will see often, vinyl lattice is probably a better choice. Even though vinyl lattice costs more, it lasts a really long time, offers a lot of style options, and won't rot, decay, or succumb to pests.
How to add lattice screens to your back deck for privacy
Adding lattice screens to your back deck to increase privacy is one of many outdoor upgrades that add serious value to your home. The easiest way to add lattice screens to your deck is by making a simple frame for them to sit in and attaching the frame to the top deck rail. Making a frame for the lattice allows you to create a lattice wall you can move to different places if you prefer not to attach it to the deck railing. Consider using a vinyl lattice like this Veranda Store Nantucket Gray Garden Vinyl Lattice, or try this Glant Lattice Expandable Fence made of 100% willow sticks for a unique lattice screen.
A frame stabilizes whichever lattice you choose and allows you to attach it anywhere you desire with corner braces or deck screws. You can also choose to attach the lattice sheets directly to the edge of the railing if you don't want to make a frame. Once you have the lattice attached, with or without a frame, you can add sheers that allow you to enjoy the patio with fewer mosquitos. Fairy lights or faux ivy will bring extra style and charm to your back deck and most importantly ... privacy.