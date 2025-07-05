A DIY Deck Upgrade That'll Add Privacy Without Blocking Any Natural Light

Your back deck offers a plethora of benefits that include providing a place for you to sit and keep an eye on the kids and pets while they play, increasing your living and entertaining space, and giving you an area to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. If you live in a neighborhood where the houses are close together, your back deck may not have as much privacy as you would like. There are many simple tips and tricks to add more privacy to your backyard, including one upgrade that ensures solitude without taking away natural light. That upgrade is a garden lattice.

There are several ways to add a garden lattice to your deck. All of these methods revolve around a visual feature that will stand out and improve the look of your backyard. Lattice typically comes in two common materials: wood and vinyl. There are benefits and drawbacks to both materials. Wood lattice is good for short-term projects and can be painted virtually any color. If you are looking for a long-term home improvement that people will see often, vinyl lattice is probably a better choice. Even though vinyl lattice costs more, it lasts a really long time, offers a lot of style options, and won't rot, decay, or succumb to pests.