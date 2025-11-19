Beautiful Climbing Plants That'll Add Shade To Your Pergola

A pergola brings a number of benefits to those looking to spend more time outdoors. It can make up for a lack of a dedicated patio or deck, enhance the visual appeal of your garden with a structure that complements its natural surroundings, and most importantly, extend your living space. This is especially helpful in the warmer months, giving you a spot in which to soak up those summer rays.

However, if your pergola is in a particularly sunny spot, you may find yourself unable to cope with the summer heat for hours at a time, which makes it crucial to create some shade. Fortunately, there are plenty of solutions, but many of them are manmade; wouldn't it be nice to enjoy some shade that also adds to the visual beauty of your garden?

There are plenty of climbing plants that can be easily grown up and around your pergola to provide natural shade. Many of these grow dense, luscious foliage; others bloom with vibrant and fragrant flowers. Some even do both. And while there are likely a few plants that will be unsuited to the particular sun and soil conditions present around your pergola, there are so many different species to choose from, each preferring different combinations of sun exposure, climate, and soil type. With just a little research, it's easy to find a climbing plant that'll add shade and natural style to your pergola.