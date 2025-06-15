The Types Of Plants That'll Attract A More Diverse Variety Of Birds

From dazzling pollinators like hummingbirds that keep insects at bay and your flowers healthy to melodic cardinals and tufted titmice that fill your garden with song, birds are welcomed visitors in most yards. Because there are so many different ways that birds help around your garden, you may find yourself wishing you had more birds calling your yard home. Thankfully, with just a few different types of plants, you can turn your wish into a reality.

Of the birds that live on land, almost every species relies on plants for healthy, happy lives. Whether they need plants for food or use towering trees and bushes for nesting, plants are an essential part of the ecosystem for birds. That's why offering a range of plant types in your yard —from berry bushes to seed-producers — can help attract a diverse variety of birds.

As with any gardening adventure, make sure to do thorough research on a plant before adding it to your yard. This includes checking how well it grows in your area, if it's an invasive species to be avoided, as well as any toxicity to be aware of, especially if you have children or pets. You can also take the time to learn more about the birds local to your area so you can pick plants that directly target their needs.

