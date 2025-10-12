Clever Tips That Will Make Your Deck Look Brand New

Now that your deck boards are clean, it's time to consider re-finishing them and protecting them against the weather. As Matt DiBara says, "One can really regain that new look by simply staining or painting it after that, which will also protect it from the weather." He notes that, "When everything is repaired, that new stain or painting won't just enhance the appearance of the deck; it will also protect it from further deterioration and maintain its integrity for years to come."

In other words, you definitely don't want to skip this step. In fact, you're probably not staining your deck often enough. The choice is actually fairly straightforward when it comes to wood decks, namely between oils or stains: Both approaches have different pros and cons. Oil, for example, is fantastic for retaining the natural look of your wood. However, it tends to require regular treatment, and isn't usually the best choice for older boards with lots of damage marks. Stain is better for covering these marks, and can also help slow the spread of mold and algae, but it's not the best choice if you want to retain the natural look of your deck.

Finally, if you're treating your boards in the hopes of preparing your wood patio for winter, make sure that you check which kind of wood your deck is made from. Stains and oils are great, and even necessary, for certain types of wood. But if your boards or railings are made from certain hardwood like teak, which has a naturally high oil content and is therefore already weather-resistant, stains and oils will struggle to adhere and soak in, leading to unsightly peeling and flaking. Likewise, composite decks do not need stain or oil.