Tips For Buying The Best Patio Furniture For Your Outdoor Space
Your backyard should be a sanctuary: A place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the day and savor the outdoors. As such, your patio offers a leisure approach to enjoying that space. So it's important to make sure you choose patio furniture that fits and prioritizes your needs, whether that's in terms of aesthetics, function, low upkeep, or a combination of the three. However, with so many options available, it can be hard to decide what patio furniture is right for you — which is why knowing what to look for is so important.
Going into patio furniture shopping with a game plan goes beyond just being prepared. Instead, it gives you the opportunity to turn this shopping experience into an enjoyable one as you bring your dream patio into reality. If you're in the market to pick up some new furniture for your outdoor space, here are some tips to make this process a breeze and transform your patio into a low-maintenance oasis.
Choose furniture that fits your lifestyle
One of the number-one things to keep in mind when choosing furniture for your patio is your lifestyle. You want seating and surfaces you enjoy using, not furniture that poses more hassle than relaxing retreat. As a result, if you're deciding whether a certain chair or bench is right for you, think about what your patio needs and how much space it has to accommodate that need.
Turning even the smallest patios into a tranquil outdoor space is possible with enough creativity and effort. However, squeezing furniture that doesn't fit into your space can do more harm than good. Instead, consider your needs first and then go from there. If you don't plan on hosting and just need seating for one or two, then don't hesitate to choose smaller furniture and use decorations to bring the rest of the space to life. If you need more sitting but don't have as much space to work with, then you may need to get creative, such as choosing an ottoman that can double as an extra chair.
Taking storage into account can also help with choosing the right furniture for your lifestyle, especially if you're navigating a smaller patio. Picking items with more than one purpose, like the ottomans mentioned above, can help you make the most of your small patio with great ideas. If that ottoman also features hidden storage space — like the wicker outdoor storage ottoman from Relax4Life — you've solved three problems in one. You can choose footrests with cushioned tops and hidden storage, or, by creating a sleek DIY outdoor storage bench, provide your guests with seating while also creating an area to store items like toys or gardening tools.
Opt for low-maintenance furniture for your patio
Imagine coming home after a long day from work, stepping out onto your patio, and sinking into the comfortable furniture you picked out. This vision is lovely, but the appeal disappears when you think about having to regularly scrub stains and grime off your furniture, make repairs, or move it indoors due to rain. As a result, choosing low-maintenance furniture that can withstand the climate in your area is as essential as choosing pieces that brings your space to life.
Low-maintenance isn't just about cleaning and withstanding rain and shine without problems, though. It's also worthwhile to consider patio furniture that transitions seamlessly from season to season with just a few decoration add-ons. Choosing furniture that is functional year-round and can easily fit the season with just a few furnishings can save you not only money but time, as you won't need to stash or swap your couches or chairs out each season. Look for durable, easy cleaning fabrics that don't soak up rain or stains. Consider sturdy materials like synthetic wicker or plastic furniture made from Polywood, or a similar material that mimics not just the look and feel of wood, but its weight, meaning pieces are less likely to blow around in the wind.
Your patio is a place to create memories with loved ones and soak up sunshine on pleasant days. Choosing furniture that fits your needs and space as well as needs little maintenance throughout the year gives you more time to enjoy the sanctuary that you've created.