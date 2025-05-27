The Gorgeous Flower That'll Fill Your Hanging Planters With Bell-Shaped Blossoms

Incorporating hanging plants in your garden has a bevy of benefits. For starters, it maximizes space, adds visual interest, and offers a different perspective. Trailing plants, or spillers, especially, pull the eye from the ground up to elevated beauty. One plant in particular grows long and full, is easy to maintain, and comes in a variety of gorgeous, colorful blooms. Calibrachoas, commonly called million bells or trailing petunias, will bloom to be the 'bell' of the ball in your backyard.

Calibrachoa is a member of the Solanaceae family, also known as nightshade, and flowers from mid-spring to first frost. In fact, calibrachoa is a fuss-free plant for gardening beginners: It's a colorful plant that thrives in a sunny garden. Million bells do best in long hours of direct sun, but can still bloom beautifully in light shade, especially in hotter months. They're resistant to disease, deer, and insects, yet they invite lovely pollinators, such as hummingbirds and butterflies.

The calibrachoa flower resembles tiny petunias, and blooms showy, bell-shaped blossoms that range in bright colors. You'll find vibrant variants such as red, pink, magenta, yellow, bronze, blue, violet, and white, among others. They can mound at the tops of planters up to 6 or 7 inches, and the trailing flowers cascade over the side up to 3 or 4 feet long.

