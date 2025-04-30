If You're Putting In A Deck On A Tight Budget, Here's The Right Material For You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want an upgrade that will add serious value to your home, you may be considering building a deck. However, if you are doing it on a tight budget, finding a cost-effective material is of utmost importance. While there are a wide variety of deck-building materials available, when it comes to budget-friendly options, wood is the way to go. However, even then, there can be great variation in cost between different types of wood products. So, there are a few additional aspects you need to consider when choosing a low-budget deck-building material.

For starters, you need to balance the upfront cost with the cost of maintenance and upkeep, as well as the projected lifespan of the material. All wood decks require staining and other routine maintenance. Additionally, sealing a wooden deck with a product like Thompson's WaterSeal can help extend its longevity. Those costs must be factored in, as stain and waterproofing sealant are not free. The time it takes to accomplish these tasks must also be factored. With that in mind, pressure treated lumber is certainly worth the extra money over untreated wood products. While treated lumber still requires maintenance, it doesn't need it as often, will last much longer than untreated wood building materials, and is still roughly half the cost of composite building material.

