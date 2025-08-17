How To Build A Gorgeous Deck Railing Planter Box

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding flowers or plants to your deck turns it into a relaxing oasis where you can let the stresses of the day just slip away — especially if you include soothing scents that help repel mosquitos like magic, like oil of lemon eucalyptus. And, if you enjoy DIY projects and love working with wood, why not try your hand at this beautiful deck railing planter box?

Made from wood, this DIY planter box securely attaches to your deck railing, providing a place to plant colorful flowers. Alternatively, you can also use it to create your own at-home herb garden, which gives you an even better reason to use eggshells instead of throwing them away.

While there are a number of store-bought options available, most of them are made with plastic and can be very expensive depending on the size and style. Plus, they're also prone to cracking, especially when they have been sun-bleached for a long time. Unlike them, this DIY wood planter box is sturdy, long-lasting, and can be stained with a food-safe, low VOC stain — like the Netlea pure tung oil, available on Amazon for just $19.99 — that will add a beautiful finish without any harmful chemicals. Whether you choose to leave it unstained or you stain it, your new deck rail planter box can be a great addition to your home that adds a touch of beauty, and food for the pollinators too!