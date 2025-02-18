Protect Your Wood Patio From Snow And Ice With These Maintenance Tips
Before winter takes hold, it's crucial to prepare your wood patio to withstand harsh conditions. Outdoor Guide spoke exclusively to Shay LaRue, Virtual Handyperson at Frontdoor, an all-in-one app and service for home care and maintenance, to explain the proper maintenance tips for a wood patio. "While the weather is still amenable, it's good practice to power wash or scrub the deck with a mild wood soap or cleaner. I like to use Behr All-in-One wood cleaner," he shared. A deep clean removes dirt, mold, and mildew that can trap moisture and speed up wood decay.
After cleaning, allow the deck to fully dry before making any repairs. Loose boards, splinters, or structural issues should be addressed promptly, as freezing temperatures can worsen existing damage. As LaRue advises, "Make necessary repairs as the weather allows — for example, some of the deck may require sanding or patchwork. Remember this repair process can only be done before you apply any sealer."
It's essential to know the difference between a deck stain and sealer. A quality sealant is crucial to safeguard against seasonal damage. "Once your deck is completely dry and any necessary repairs are complete, apply a sealant to the deck that will protect against moisture all winter season long, such as Thompson's WaterSeal for decking. Allow the seal to cure for the time it states on the packaging," LaRue emphasizes. When applying a sealer, try using a broom to save your knees. When properly preserved, hardwood decking provides better durability and resilience against winter weather, making it a strong choice for long-term protection.
Keep your patio protected all winter long
Snow and ice accumulation can cause excess moisture buildup, leading to potential long-term damage. LaRue emphasizes the importance of regularly maintaining your deck: "Throughout the winter, try and keep the deck as clear as possible by routinely clearing snow from it." A plastic snow shovel is the best tool for the job — metal shovels can scratch and damage the wood's protective finish.
When tackling ice, avoid salt or chemical ice melt products. LaRue warns, "Don't use salt or ice melt products on your deck's wood because it could damage the water seal that you have already applied. The key is to remove as much moisture from your deck [as soon] as possible quickly, whenever it's necessary." LaRue also highlighted another major mistake to avoid. "Do not try to apply direct heat to the deck to melt snow and ice. If you heat the wood too much, you will cause it to warp and evaporate the sealer that you have applied." Sudden temperature changes can cause severe damage.
Winter storms can also take a toll on your patio's structure, so you'll have to remain vigilant. "Inspect the deck periodically throughout the winter to ensure that the weather hasn't caused cracking or breaks in the wood," LaRue advises. With these steps, you can fully protect your wood patio from snow and ice, ensuring it remains in great condition year-round — and continues to be an outdoor upgrade that can add serious value to your home.