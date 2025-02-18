Protect Your Wood Patio From Snow And Ice With These Maintenance Tips

Before winter takes hold, it's crucial to prepare your wood patio to withstand harsh conditions. Outdoor Guide spoke exclusively to Shay LaRue, Virtual Handyperson at Frontdoor, an all-in-one app and service for home care and maintenance, to explain the proper maintenance tips for a wood patio. "While the weather is still amenable, it's good practice to power wash or scrub the deck with a mild wood soap or cleaner. I like to use Behr All-in-One wood cleaner," he shared. A deep clean removes dirt, mold, and mildew that can trap moisture and speed up wood decay.

After cleaning, allow the deck to fully dry before making any repairs. Loose boards, splinters, or structural issues should be addressed promptly, as freezing temperatures can worsen existing damage. As LaRue advises, "Make necessary repairs as the weather allows — for example, some of the deck may require sanding or patchwork. Remember this repair process can only be done before you apply any sealer."

It's essential to know the difference between a deck stain and sealer. A quality sealant is crucial to safeguard against seasonal damage. "Once your deck is completely dry and any necessary repairs are complete, apply a sealant to the deck that will protect against moisture all winter season long, such as Thompson's WaterSeal for decking. Allow the seal to cure for the time it states on the packaging," LaRue emphasizes. When applying a sealer, try using a broom to save your knees. When properly preserved, hardwood decking provides better durability and resilience against winter weather, making it a strong choice for long-term protection.

