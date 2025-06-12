The Decor Trend That'll Give Your Patio A More Unique And Personalized Look

A patio is a place for outdoor relaxation where you can enjoy dining alfresco with your family, playing games with friends, or throwing a garden party or barbecue with a view. And if you're jonesing to jazz up your backyard seating area whether you have a patio or a deck, you're not alone. Homeowners answering a Talker Research survey listed creating backyard sanctuaries as the top trend they are implementing in 2025. Approximately 67% of these folks also said they plan on spending more time outdoors. Creating a more attractive patio can give these homeowners exactly what they're looking for, and the outdoor mural trend provides that unique, eye-catching edge.

Advertisement

Like hanging a large tapestry in your family room or a collection of framed paintings or photos in your foyer, patio murals can elevate your outdoor "room" with color and a theme that showcases your personality or creates a vibe. Maybe you love the mountains and want to add an inspiring vista that evokes snow-capped peaks, or possibly you adore English gardens packed with colorful flowers that deliver forever florals. Alternatively, you might like dramatic, geometric shapes painted in modern colors. An outdoor mural can do any of these things, making your space truly stand out. While popular in cities, this trend is now making its way into homeowners' backyards.