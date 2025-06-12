The Decor Trend That'll Give Your Patio A More Unique And Personalized Look
A patio is a place for outdoor relaxation where you can enjoy dining alfresco with your family, playing games with friends, or throwing a garden party or barbecue with a view. And if you're jonesing to jazz up your backyard seating area whether you have a patio or a deck, you're not alone. Homeowners answering a Talker Research survey listed creating backyard sanctuaries as the top trend they are implementing in 2025. Approximately 67% of these folks also said they plan on spending more time outdoors. Creating a more attractive patio can give these homeowners exactly what they're looking for, and the outdoor mural trend provides that unique, eye-catching edge.
Like hanging a large tapestry in your family room or a collection of framed paintings or photos in your foyer, patio murals can elevate your outdoor "room" with color and a theme that showcases your personality or creates a vibe. Maybe you love the mountains and want to add an inspiring vista that evokes snow-capped peaks, or possibly you adore English gardens packed with colorful flowers that deliver forever florals. Alternatively, you might like dramatic, geometric shapes painted in modern colors. An outdoor mural can do any of these things, making your space truly stand out. While popular in cities, this trend is now making its way into homeowners' backyards.
How to make the most of murals on your outdoor patio
While it can feel invigorating to look at a naked wall and imagine what you can do with some paint and a brush, the resulting permanence can also be intimidating. But there are ideas that exist for every artistic level — from basic and subtle to bold and extravagant — and you can always paint over it, so there's no need to let these concerns prevent you from elevating your patio experience. Gather design ideas online by searching for your favorite images and colors. As Kera Jeffers, an interior designer and DIY blogger, suggested, practice "your shapes on cardboard before putting them on the wall, starting with the large elements then working your way to the small, and stepping back often to make sure things are balanced" (per Architectural Digest).
Any space can work for a patio mural, including a fence, shed wall, home exterior wall, retaining wall, or dividing screen, which can also add privacy to your patio. Sketching out a design with chalk is a simple way to craft your concept. If you're afraid to try this freehand-style, you can use a projector to place the image on your chosen mural location and trace it. Exterior house paint is a great material to use to craft your mural since it can withstand extended weather and sun exposure. The end result will be a low-maintenance oasis that feels like a getaway in your own backyard.