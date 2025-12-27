Simple Tricks And Ideas That'll Add More Privacy To Your Balcony

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Balconies are a boon to those who enjoy spending time outdoors but who don't benefit from the sanctuary of a private backyard or garden. However, satisfying your need to get outside for fresh air can feel like a chore, if you're on full display each time you slide open the door. But it doesn't have to be, and honestly, it shouldn't: There are simple ways to give you a little more privacy on that ledge, even if it's a shared one.

Of course, unlike more traditional yards, it's hard to install a tall privacy fence around your balcony, not least because doing so would risk shutting out the natural light. However, that doesn't mean achieving privacy is impossible. Nor does it suggest you need to spend a fortune or be particularly handy at DIY. With a few simple changes, you can make a dramatic difference to your balcony's usability and seclusion.

Everyday items, like blankets, throws, and even towels can be temporarily slung over your railing to shield you from view in a pinch. If you're blessed with a green finger, you can easily train plants to climb up your balustrade, shutting out prying eyes. Alternatively, on railings fitted with solid, but see-through, glass screens, you can easily affix frosted glass or vinyl to hide yourself away while admitting natural light. As always, double-check with your building, landlord, or HOA to ensure your privacy screen of choice doesn't violate any regulations or rules. As you'll see in this guide, with just a little creativity and outside-of-the-box thinking, it's entirely possible to enjoy your balcony without advertising your downtime to the world around you.