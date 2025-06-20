How To DIY A Sleek Outdoor Storage Bench
When it comes to making the most of a smaller outdoor space, functional furniture is the way to go. Outdoor furniture can add leisure and relaxation to your time in the great outdoors. It gives you a place to sit and take in the sights — whether you have a patio or a deck — such as bees and butterflies enjoying the flowers or birds singing. However, when you're short on space, adding in furniture can sometimes feel like more of a hassle than a help. That's where functional storage like this DIY outdoor bench comes in handy.
This DIY is designed to give you a place to sit and relax while also storing your belongings. From smaller totes filled with seasonal décor to tools that need a home, a 2-in-1 storage bench is the perfect way to make the most of a small space. Plus, with the right tools and supplies, you can make your own outdoor storage bench today.
Before getting started, it's worth knowing this project is geared more for advanced DIYers. Several videos online present detailed step-by-step instructions, and you'll notice quite a few power tools involved, including a saw, drill, and nail gun. Make sure to always practice proper safety techniques when doing any kind of DIY, including wearing protective glasses.
Building your own DIY outdoor storage bench
When it comes to this DIY bench, you have a lot of room for customizing, from materials and molding, to size and color. To get started, you'll need to make sure you have all the tools and materials on hand: plywood, clamps, a saw, a drill, a nail gun, and hardware. If you want to get decorative with your bench, you may want to pick up shingles, molding, or other trim, and wood glue. Since the bench is for outdoor use, opt for a stain and sealant that highlight the wood's natural texture while helping your bench withstand the elements, making it the perfect addition to a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard.
While the use of so many tools ups the difficulty of this project, building the bench itself is surprisingly beginner-friendly. Start by building the frame of your bench using plywood, then attaching the top using hinges. It's really just a box after all. Before staining your project, you can cut pieces of lumber, MDF, or Armorite to add decorative elements. These help make the bench unique to you, as well allowing it to blend seamlessly with your existing patio furniture and décor.
Once you're finished with the storage bench itself, you can take your decorative touch a step further by adding outdoor cushions. Since this bench is made almost entirely of hard materials, cushions can add softness that helps create a place where you want to stay. Or, if you're feeling extra creative, add planters to make an outdoor planter bench that maximizes functional space while adding a pop of color to your patio.