How To DIY A Sleek Outdoor Storage Bench

When it comes to making the most of a smaller outdoor space, functional furniture is the way to go. Outdoor furniture can add leisure and relaxation to your time in the great outdoors. It gives you a place to sit and take in the sights — whether you have a patio or a deck — such as bees and butterflies enjoying the flowers or birds singing. However, when you're short on space, adding in furniture can sometimes feel like more of a hassle than a help. That's where functional storage like this DIY outdoor bench comes in handy.

Advertisement

This DIY is designed to give you a place to sit and relax while also storing your belongings. From smaller totes filled with seasonal décor to tools that need a home, a 2-in-1 storage bench is the perfect way to make the most of a small space. Plus, with the right tools and supplies, you can make your own outdoor storage bench today.

Before getting started, it's worth knowing this project is geared more for advanced DIYers. Several videos online present detailed step-by-step instructions, and you'll notice quite a few power tools involved, including a saw, drill, and nail gun. Make sure to always practice proper safety techniques when doing any kind of DIY, including wearing protective glasses.

Advertisement