One Thing You Should Know Before Buying Plants At Garden Centers
Garden centers are a haven for plant lovers. Within their greenhouses, you can find everything from vegetables and fledgling fruit trees to the most wonderful variety of hardy, ornamental perennials and annuals. It is easy to get swept away among the colors and vibrancy of the foliage. However, there is a very important thing that everyone needs to know when they go shopping for plants at their local garden centers: the presence of invasive species.
Invasive species, as defined by the USDA, are "Non-native species are plants and animals living in areas where they do not naturally exist." They can have significant impacts on local ecosystems. If there is not enough natural competition to keep them in check, the invasive species can easily take over an area, becoming a significant threat, not only to the local plants, but the animals living there as well.
While there are state and federal regulations on invasive species, a study from Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment revealed that 61% of 1,285 invasive plant species in the United States are still actively marketed to shoppers at garden centers and hardware store plant sections. While ecologists are strongly campaigning for more regulations and enforcement, you, as the buyer, should also be aware of the types of invasive species you might encounter at your local garden center.
How to identify invasive species
Most plant lovers will be able to identify invasive species thanks to the extensive research they do on the plants that they want to have in their own gardens. However, for those who are just getting into gardening and might not be able to immediately identify an invasive plant by sight, there are tools you can use to make this process easier. Apps like EDDMapS, iNaturalist, and Pl@ntNet are just a few of the apps that are excellent for identifying plants as native or invasive. They offer photos and comprehensive characteristic descriptions of invasive plants so you can shop knowing exactly what it is you're looking at. However, the technology being used here is still pretty new, so be aware that the information may be imperfect, which is just one of the shortcomings of plant-identification apps.
To help you out before you download any apps on your phone, here are some common garden center plants that you can immediately identify as invasive. They include the stunningly beautiful, but fast-growing, English ivy, Chinese wisteria, winter creeper, sacred bamboo, and the gorgeous, but dangerous, burning bush. As a gardener, it is important that you sow your garden spaces with plants that are native to your specific area. It takes a little research, but encouraging local ecosystems is only going to create a healthier landscape. And a healthier landscape is good for everyone.