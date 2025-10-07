One Thing You Should Know Before Buying Plants At Garden Centers

Garden centers are a haven for plant lovers. Within their greenhouses, you can find everything from vegetables and fledgling fruit trees to the most wonderful variety of hardy, ornamental perennials and annuals. It is easy to get swept away among the colors and vibrancy of the foliage. However, there is a very important thing that everyone needs to know when they go shopping for plants at their local garden centers: the presence of invasive species.

Invasive species, as defined by the USDA, are "Non-native species are plants and animals living in areas where they do not naturally exist." They can have significant impacts on local ecosystems. If there is not enough natural competition to keep them in check, the invasive species can easily take over an area, becoming a significant threat, not only to the local plants, but the animals living there as well.

While there are state and federal regulations on invasive species, a study from Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment revealed that 61% of 1,285 invasive plant species in the United States are still actively marketed to shoppers at garden centers and hardware store plant sections. While ecologists are strongly campaigning for more regulations and enforcement, you, as the buyer, should also be aware of the types of invasive species you might encounter at your local garden center.