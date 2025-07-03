Add Style And Privacy To Your Balcony With A Budget-Friendly DIY
If you live in a city, you most likely don't have a yard, and while the park is a nice place to enjoy the outdoors, it probably doesn't feel like your own personal space. That's why a lot of urbanites spend time on their balconies, which they'll furnish with chairs and tables. Balconies are a great place to read books, work on art, and hang out with friends. You can decorate the space and add a layer of privacy using bamboo screen fencing, like the Uveteniy fence that sells for $7 on Amazon. Once your bamboo fencing is up, it could last half a decade.
There are plenty of other bamboo fencing options as well, with prices on Amazon ranging from $7 to $160 a roll. When selecting the proper fencing, make sure to measure the railing on your balcony so that they match in height. Once your fencing is up, your balcony will feel like more of a private space. This DIY project will also lend a tropical aesthetic to the environment that you can compliment with seashell ash trays and coconut cups, and there are plenty of household staples that you can also use for decor.
How to put bamboo fencing on your balcony
Attaching bamboo fencing to your balcony railing is a simple process that should only require one person, a pair of scissors, and a few zip ties. First, use your scissors to remove the plastic wrap from the bamboo fencing. Then, unroll the fencing and place it in line with the railing. Use your zip ties to attach the bamboo to the railing, and then cut the tails off the fastened zip ties. Once the fencing is secure, you'll probably want to lean against your railing, but the bamboo fronds may stick up and make that impossible. That's why you'll want to trim the fronds so that they're even with the railing.
There are a few other clever ways to decorate your balcony if you have privacy in mind. You can plant golden bamboo, which will grow several feet high and block the leering eyes of neighbors. There are several container gardening tricks that you can use to grow plants. If you need some sweet fragrance, you can also set up a trellis for flowers to climb, but keep in mind that there are several plants you don't want to grow next to a house. And if you have an awning, you can use it to hang outdoor curtains.