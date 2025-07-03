Add Style And Privacy To Your Balcony With A Budget-Friendly DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in a city, you most likely don't have a yard, and while the park is a nice place to enjoy the outdoors, it probably doesn't feel like your own personal space. That's why a lot of urbanites spend time on their balconies, which they'll furnish with chairs and tables. Balconies are a great place to read books, work on art, and hang out with friends. You can decorate the space and add a layer of privacy using bamboo screen fencing, like the Uveteniy fence that sells for $7 on Amazon. Once your bamboo fencing is up, it could last half a decade.

There are plenty of other bamboo fencing options as well, with prices on Amazon ranging from $7 to $160 a roll. When selecting the proper fencing, make sure to measure the railing on your balcony so that they match in height. Once your fencing is up, your balcony will feel like more of a private space. This DIY project will also lend a tropical aesthetic to the environment that you can compliment with seashell ash trays and coconut cups, and there are plenty of household staples that you can also use for decor.