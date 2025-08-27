How To Prepare Your Lawn Mower For Winter Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When mowing season comes to an end, most people are undoubtedly ready to put their lawn machine away for winter. However, even the most reliable lawn mowers need to be properly prepped for winter storage if you expect them to function correctly come spring. While this may seem like an extra step, it actually involves routine maintenance tasks that will also help extend the life of your mower, so it's a win-win. These include things like changing the fluids and filters, sharpening blades, and removing the power source.

However, before you even get to those chores, you first need to make sure your lawn mower is thoroughly cleaned and that you have a proper place to store it. First and foremost, this means a place that is protected from the elements.It should also be elevated to prevent damage from standing water. Even indoors, it's a good idea to cover the mower to prevent a build up of dirt and dust. Also, make sure the area is free of any rodents such as mice, which may chew wires or otherwise damage the mower.

Next comes the cleaning. Accumulated dirt and grass on your mower deck and moving parts can contribute to a variety of issues such as rust and corrosion. They can also harbor lawn disease and fungus that may be transferred to your lawn later. So, it's important to do a thorough cleaning before storing it for an extended period. Use a brush to remove the grass from above and below the deck, but be sure to disconnect the power source first. Particularly bad spots may need to be scraped with a putty knife. Any rust spots should be cleaned with a wire brush, then coated with a rust-resistant paint such as Rust-Oleum Farm & Implement Spray Paint.