Simple Ways To Extend The Life Of Your Lawn Mower

When it comes to engines, whether in your mower or vehicle, most experts will tell you regularly changing the oil is at the top of the list of things you can do to extend its life. This is because the moving parts in engines cause a great deal of friction, which in turn creates heat. The friction and heat can cause a litany of issues with various parts, from warping to wear, to breaking into pieces. The lubricating properties of motor oil reduce the friction and heat. So it is of utmost importance to always have the proper amount of oil in your mower engine whenever you are running it.

However, engine oil doesn't last forever. Even if it doesn't leak out, over time the engine heat and friction will begin to reduce the effectiveness of motor oil. In addition to lubricating the moving parts of an engine, motor oil captures any particles, dirt, debris, gunk, or sludge that finds its way into or is formed in the engine. As a result, draining the old oil is necessary to remove these potentially damaging particles and allow the engine to be refilled with fresh oil that has maximum lubrication capabilities.

Most mowers require an oil change every 25 to 50 hours of operation. If you don't run your mower that much in a year, it is still recommended to perform an oil change annually, before the beginning of the new mowing season. The best method for changing your mower's oil depends on the model and type of mower. But, in every instance, the old oil should be drained, disposed of properly, and replaced with fresh oil. If your mower has an oil filter, replace that at the same time.