How To Properly Grease A Lawn Mower

For this project, you'll need a standard grease gun with a hose — like the UTOOL grease gun on Amazon — as that will allow you to get to the hard-to-reach areas inside your mower. You should check the owner's manual to determine the right kind of grease for your machine (this is a fantastic use for WD-40). You should then grease the spindles once a month, and if you've got a microfiber rag, you can use it to apply the oil generally.

There's no need to disassemble your mower before you grease it, especially if you're greasing a push mower. Place the hose against the parts of the mower that require lubrication and squeeze the pump to apply the grease. Allow the grease to drip down to the spindles. Many mowers have grease fittings near the spindles, and you can connect the hose to these fittings and pump grease directly into them. The fittings will then distribute grease into the spindles. If there is excess grease, you should wipe it away.

There are several other ways to keep your mower running longer, such as keeping the blades sharpened, storing your mower in a dry space, and changing the oil and air filters as recommended. If you do this in conjunction with keeping your machine greased up, your lawn mower should operate more efficiently and stay in good shape for longer. This will hopefully save you time and money on repairs and part replacements in the long run.