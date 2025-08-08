The Best Method For Draining Gas From Your Lawn Mower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot of thought goes into picking the perfect lawn mower — and choosing the best lawn mower fuel to go with it. Additionally, you may even be researching tricks that'll make filling lawn equipment with gas easier. But what happens when it's time to remove the gas from your mower? While there are a few different ways this can be done, the absolute best method for draining gas from your lawn mower is to use a transfer pump.

There are actually several reasons you may need to drain gas. For one, gas can deteriorate and/or become contaminated. Should this happen, it may be necessary to drain the bad gas and replace it with fresh fuel in order to avoid damaging the engine. If you are storing your mower for a long period of time, draining the gas can help prevent damage to carburetors and fuel lines (some fuels can become contaminated with water after sitting). It will also allow you to begin the new mowing season with fresh fuel.

Whatever the reason, when it is time to drain the gas from your lawn mower, there are some methods that should be avoided. Chief among those is using a siphon hose and creating suction with your mouth. While this is a traditional way of siphoning fluids, it should not be done with gas as the vapors and gasoline itself can cause you to become extremely sick. Additionally, tilting the mower, while common, is not recommended. This can cause the gas to flood parts of the mower and can also result in fuel spilling in unsafe areas.