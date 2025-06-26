We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes time to buy a new lawn mower, choosing the right model for your size lawn and type of grass is key. Just making the correct selection does not guarantee good grass cutting performance for all infinity. Lawn mowers require regular maintenance: Keeping your mower cutting smoothly requires tasks such as picking a method to sharpen your mower blades and cleaning and maintaining the air filter. One of the most critical maintenance tasks — albeit one of the more commonly overlooked — is changing the engine oil. It may sound like a complicated job, but the best method for changing your lawn mower oil is actually quite simple.

Most people realize they need regular oil changes in their car, many are either unaware or ignore the fact their lawn mower needs that same maintenance. Regularly changing the oil not only helps your mower continue to function as it should, it will help it last longer. This applies to any gas lawn mower — riding, zero turn, push or self-propelled. In other words, unless you have an electric lawn mower, you will need to change the oil. The basic process is the same for each, although there are some additional steps and tools needed for certain models.

While car engine oil change recommendations are in miles — every 5,000 miles, for instance — lawn mower engines oil changes are based on the hours run. How often that is varies by model. However, every machine needs its oil changed at least once a year, with subsequent changes every 50 hours of use being somewhat standard, although some models will call for less or more hours between changes. So, always consult the owner's manual or look up the pertinent information for your mower model online to ensure you are making timely oil changes.

