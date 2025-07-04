How To Safely Sharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades By Hand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you notice your lawn looking ragged, rough, or uneven after mowing, you may take it as a sign it's time to replace your mower. However, it more likely means you simply need to sharpen your lawn mower blades. Those who have never taken on this task may assume you need a lot of time and equipment. Indeed, tools such as bench grinders are certainly effective, but there are also several other ways to sharpen mower blades.

Advertisement

One of the simplest ways to do so is hand-sharpening them with a file, sandpaper, or an abrasive compound. While this method doesn't require any specialized equipment or skills, there are some steps you must take to safely sharpen your lawn mower blades by hand. This means ensuring the blade is in a secure position, wearing protective gear, and utilizing your tools properly.

Besides a rough cut, other signs you need to sharpen mower blades include a change in your lawn's color from green to yellow or brown, taking more effort and/or gas to mow your yard, or random spots that are scalped by your mower. Additionally, visually inspecting the blade can also reveal clues, such as nicks, dents, and rust. Without noticing any of these signs, it is generally recommended to sharpen mower blades roughly every 25 operating hours regardless of what type of mower you have. Even if your lawn doesn't require that much time for mowing during a season, it's also a good practice to sharpen blades at the beginning of each year. That means everyone who mows should be sharpening blades at least once per year. So, knowing how to sharpen your lawn mower blades safely is paramount.

Advertisement