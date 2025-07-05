The Best Method For Balancing Lawn Mower Blades After Sharpening

In order to know how to balance your mower blades, you must understand how they become unbalanced and the role sharpening plays in that process. Sharpening your blade actually removes metal. All those metal shavings equate to weight. Unless the same amount of material is removed from each side of the blade, it will be unbalanced to some degree. The problem is, it's almost impossible to tell how much has been removed with any accuracy just by looking at the blade. This is where a balancer comes in.

Blade balancers — like the Oregon Precision Blade Balancer — are essentially conical devices designed to fit inside the center hole of the mower blade. To check the balance, place the balancer on a solid surface, then set the blade on top of it with the tip of the device protruding through the blade's center hole. Wait a few seconds for the blade to stop moving. If it's sitting level, it is balanced and ready for the mower. If it tilts one way or the other, it is out of balance and needs a bit more work.

To correct an unbalanced blade, you need to remove more metal from the heavier side by sharpening the blade a bit more. The steeper the angle the blade is sitting, the more material will need to be removed from the lower (heavier) half of the blade. However, you need to be careful not to overdo it, causing the blade to be unbalanced in the other direction. In order to avoid this, place it back on the balancer to check progress after every few strokes with a file or grinder. Never grind the back or outside edge of a blade, only the cutting edge.

