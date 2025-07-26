The Best Method For Preparing Your Lawn Mower Battery For Long-Term Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Proper battery care is essential for any lawn mower, whether you've chosen an electric model or a gas-powered ride-on with an electric start. This is especially true if you plan on storing your machine more than a few weeks. Neglecting your mower's battery can lead to it not working when you need it most, creating a surefire way to secretly ruin your lawn by disrupting your lawn-care routine.

For many homeowners, a battery-powered model is the perfect lawn mower choice for their grass because it requires little maintenance — especially since there is no gasoline to buy or oil to change. Simply keep your mower's battery in good working order, and it should start quickly. A critical factor in maintaining your mower battery is simply removing it after every use and before extended storage somewhere in your home. That's because sheds and garages (where mowers are typically stored) can be subject to battery-damaging moisture and extreme heat or cold. Luckily, many electric mowers are powered by a lithium-ion battery, which should slide out easily from their designated compartments. Just be sure to close the door to the battery terminal after removing your battery so this essential component won't get exposed to moisture or debris. Head indoors and use the charger that came with your mower to power up your battery. (Most chargers are designed for indoor use only.) Then choose a cool, dry, temperature-controlled location for safekeeping your battery while it's not in use (don't store it where it's hot, like near heater vent or hot water tank — that can kill the battery). Store the battery separately from its charger to prevent accidental overcharging, which can weaken its strength.